Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - April 26
#Computer Hardware
April 26, 2013 / 12:50 AM / in 4 years

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - April 26

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and
market news that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Samsung Electronics profit jumps                
 
> Amazon growth slows, while profit margins expand
 
> Baidu Q1 profit misses Wall Street targets      
 
> Altera's quarterly revenue below expectations   
 
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd will sign
memorandum of understanding with Indonesia as early as May to
invest in smartphone manufacturing. (Commercial Times)
    
    -- Largan Precision Co Ltd became the most
profitable stock in Taiwan in the first quarter, with earnings
per share reaching T$13.79. The company said second quarter will
be even better. (Commercial Times)
    
    -- AU Optronics Corp approved the sale of up to 1
billion new shares and an increased capital spending of T$1.93
billion. (Commercial Times)
    
    -- China agreed to allow Taiwanese e-commerce companies to
hold over 50 percent stake in Chinese internet companies in a
new service agreement. (Economic Daily)
 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1585.16       0.4%     6.370
 USD/JPY                          99.15        -0.1%    -0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.708           --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1471.1       0.28%     4.110
 US CRUDE                         93.32       -0.34%    -0.320
 DOW JONES                        14700.80     0.17%     24.50
 ASIA ADRS                        142.27       1.29%      1.81
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           +1.36
  UMC                                            +0.54
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      +1.15
  AU Optronics                                   +0.22
  Chunghwa Telecom                               +0.47
  Siliconware                                    +0.69
  Philadelpia semicon index                      +1.00
 
           
 (Compiled by Taipei Bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)

