Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - April 26

April 26 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Samsung Electronics profit jumps > Amazon growth slows, while profit margins expand > Baidu Q1 profit misses Wall Street targets > Altera's quarterly revenue below expectations > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd will sign memorandum of understanding with Indonesia as early as May to invest in smartphone manufacturing. (Commercial Times) -- Largan Precision Co Ltd became the most profitable stock in Taiwan in the first quarter, with earnings per share reaching T$13.79. The company said second quarter will be even better. (Commercial Times) -- AU Optronics Corp approved the sale of up to 1 billion new shares and an increased capital spending of T$1.93 billion. (Commercial Times) -- China agreed to allow Taiwanese e-commerce companies to hold over 50 percent stake in Chinese internet companies in a new service agreement. (Economic Daily) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1585.16 0.4% 6.370 USD/JPY 99.15 -0.1% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.708 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1471.1 0.28% 4.110 US CRUDE 93.32 -0.34% -0.320 DOW JONES 14700.80 0.17% 24.50 ASIA ADRS 142.27 1.29% 1.81 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +1.36 UMC +0.54 Advanced Semi Engineering +1.15 AU Optronics +0.22 Chunghwa Telecom +0.47 Siliconware +0.69 Philadelpia semicon index +1.00 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or (Compiled by Taipei Bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)