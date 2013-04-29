FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - April 29
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Private Equity
April 29, 2013 / 12:35 AM / in 4 years

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - April 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and
market news that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> China reports new bird flu case in Hunan province
 
> Reuters global markets roundup                     
 
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Cosmos Bank, which is controlled by private
equity fund SAC Capital, is expected to finish a private
placement to raise T$600 million ($20 million) later this week.
(Commercial Times)
    
     MARKET SNAPSHOT
                                                                                         
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1582.24     -0.18%    -2.920
 USD/JPY                          97.86        -0.2%    -0.200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6651          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1463.66      0.08%     1.160
 US CRUDE                         92.53       -0.51%    -0.470
 DOW JONES                        14712.55     0.08%     11.75
 ASIA ADRS                        141.75      -0.36%     -0.52
 -------------------------------------------------------------                           
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS    
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           -0.86
  UMC                                            -3.21
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      -0.91
  AU Optronics                                   -1.57
  Chunghwa Telecom                               -0.34
  Siliconware                                    +3.95
  Philadelpia semicon index                      -1.07
       
For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on      
For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on     
Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks:           
For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: 
Japan..........  S.Korea.....  S.E. Asia..... 
Hong Kong.....  China.......  Australia/NZ.. 
India.........  
    REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. 
Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... 
ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... 
Scrolling stocks news US...... 
Scrolling stocks news Europe.. 
Wall Street Week Ahead.............. 
Global Week Ahead.................. 
Real time FX commentary...........    
    DIARIES:    
U.S. earnings diary.............. 
Top global economic events....... 
All diaries.......................... 
    TOP NEWS:
Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... 
European companies.... Forex............. 
Global economy...... Technology, media. 
Financial services.... Political risk...... 
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com         
    LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World stocks......... Asian stocks.... 
Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. 
Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ 
World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. 
Currency rates....  Debt...  
LME price overview...... 
Taiwan dollar............ 
    TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Full directory................  
TAIEX...................  
TAIEX sub-indices...........  
Taiwan OTC index......  
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> 
SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:>
Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:>
FTSE TW50 index............. 

 (Compiled by Taipei Bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.