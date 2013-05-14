FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - May 14
May 14, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - May 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 14 (Reuters) - Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
> Sharp to seek Samsung edge for survival          
> Nvidia's quarterly results beat expectations     
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    -- Sony Corp will withdraw its LCD TV contract
making orders from Taiwan from 2014 as a falling yen improves
Japanese companies' competitiveness. Wistron and TPV
Technology will be affected, while Hon Hai 
will get to keep its orders. (Commercial Times)
    
    -- Chinatrust Financial's net profit grew 23
percent in the first quarter from a year ago. The company said
it will speed up overseas acquisition this year, and target
regions including China, Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia.
(Commercial Times)
    
    
    
 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1633.77         0%     0.070
 USD/JPY                          101.65      -0.17%    -0.170
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9138          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1433.5       0.24%     3.450
 US CRUDE                         95.23        0.06%     0.060
 DOW JONES                        15091.68    -0.18%    -26.81
 ASIA ADRS                        147.37       1.34%      1.95
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
  TSMC                                           -1.19
  UMC                                            +1.40
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      -3.86
  AU Optronics                                   -0.22
  Chunghwa Telecom                               -1.20
  Siliconware                                    +0.69
  Philadelpia semicon index                      -1.00
 
           
 (Taipei Bureau; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
