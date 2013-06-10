FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - June 10
June 10, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - June 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that may affect the Taiwan stock
market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan May exports rise as China sales pick up  
 
> Compal's May sales inch up 2.8 pct on year      
 
> Google close to buying mapping start-up Waze    
 
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Financial regulator is going to study easing restrictions
on Chinese insurers to invest in Taiwanese peers. Tie-ups
between China Life Insurance Co Ltd and Fubon
Financial's  unit, as well as Taikang Life and Cathay
Financial's unit may happen. (Economic Daily)
    
    -- United Microelectronics Corp may propose to
seek a strategic investor via private placement again at the
annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday. (Economic Daily)
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1643.38      1.28%    20.820
 USD/JPY                          98.08        0.56%     0.550
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.1664          --    -0.013
 SPOT GOLD                        1384.85      0.07%     0.960
 US CRUDE                         96.19        0.17%     0.160
 DOW JONES                        15248.12     1.38%    207.50
 ASIA ADRS                        135.85       1.21%      1.62
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           +0.48
  UMC                                            -0.00
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      +1.48
  AU Optronics                                   -0.71
  Chunghwa Telecom                               +0.38
  Siliconware                                    +1.75
  Philadelphia semicon index                      +1.47
 
           
 (Compiled by Taipei Bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)

