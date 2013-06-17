FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - June 17
June 17, 2013

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - June 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 17 (Reuters) - Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    -- China has eased 31 rules in trade ties with Taiwan, and
will allow individuals from 13 additional cities to visit the
island. (Economic Daily)
     
    -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, a major
Apple Inc supplier, is among the 10 companies that will
apply to bid for Taiwan's first 4G licenses. (Commercial Times)
    
    TAIWAN ADRS 
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           -1.53
  UMC                                            -3.24
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      -1.98
  AU Optronics                                   -2.68
  Chunghwa Telecom                               -0.19
  Siliconware                                    -1.20
  Philadelpia semicon index                      -0.40
 
 (Reporting by Taipei Bureau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

