Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - June 19
June 19, 2013 / 12:41 AM / in 4 years

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - June 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 19 (Reuters) - Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan to take more steps to lure yuan deals  
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- A Chinese government delegation is planning to buy flat
panels worth $4.5 billion from Taiwan makers. (Commercial Times)
    
    -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, a major
manufacturer of Apple Inc products, has cut prices of
its 60-inch flat panel TVs by 40 percent, seeking to increase
its market share. (Economic Daily)
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOT
 
                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1651.81      0.78%    12.770
 USD/JPY                          95.47        0.16%     0.150
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.1836          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1368.74      0.07%     0.950
 US CRUDE                         98.45        0.01%     0.010
 DOW JONES                        15318.23     0.91%    138.38
 ASIA ADRS                        136.56       0.59%      0.79
 -------------------------------------------------------------     
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
    
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           +1.71
  UMC                                            +2.78
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      +1.71
  AU Optronics                                   +1.26
  Chunghwa Telecom                               +0.66
  Siliconware                                    +4.57
  Philadelpia semicon index                      +1.63
 
           
 (Reporting by Taipei Bureau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

