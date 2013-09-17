FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Sept 17
September 17, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Sept 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> LG, Samsung feel heat from Chinese LCD makers    
> July fuel oil exports up nearly 9 times from June 
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Taiwan's financial regulator will hold a meeting with
life insurers on Wednesday in hope to expedite the investment of
T$180 billion fund into public infrastructure. (Commercial
Times)
    -- Quanta Computer may cut its full-year tablet
shipment target by 35-40 percent after sales of Google's
 new Nexus 7 came in worse than expected. (Digitimes)
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1697.6       0.57%     9.610
 USD/JPY                          99.1         0.05%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.855           --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1315.29      0.14%     1.900
 US CRUDE                         105.89      -0.66%    -0.700
 DOW JONES                        15494.78     0.77%    118.72
 ASIA ADRS                        146.33       0.78%      1.13
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           +1.67
  UMC                                            +0.51
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      +1.11
  AU Optronics                                   +0.79
  Chunghwa Telecom                               +0.66
  Siliconware                                    +0.51
  Philadelphia semicon index                      +0.43
 
           
 (Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

