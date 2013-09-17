Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Sept 17

TAIPEI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > LG, Samsung feel heat from Chinese LCD makers > July fuel oil exports up nearly 9 times from June > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Taiwan's financial regulator will hold a meeting with life insurers on Wednesday in hope to expedite the investment of T$180 billion fund into public infrastructure. (Commercial Times) -- Quanta Computer may cut its full-year tablet shipment target by 35-40 percent after sales of Google's new Nexus 7 came in worse than expected. (Digitimes) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1697.6 0.57% 9.610 USD/JPY 99.1 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.855 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1315.29 0.14% 1.900 US CRUDE 105.89 -0.66% -0.700 DOW JONES 15494.78 0.77% 118.72 ASIA ADRS 146.33 0.78% 1.13 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +1.67 UMC +0.51 Advanced Semi Engineering +1.11 AU Optronics +0.79 Chunghwa Telecom +0.66 Siliconware +0.51 Philadelphia semicon index +0.43 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)