Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Oct 28

TAIPEI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Innolux Corp and AU Optronics Corp, the world's No.3 and NO.4 flat panel makers, and touch panel maker TPK Holding Co Ltd are expected to have a bearish outlook in this quarter due to a fall in panel prices in the third quarter. (Commercial Times) -- Yuanta Financial, parent of Taiwan's biggest brokerage, is aiming to invest T$10 billion ($333 million) to form a joint venture with a Chinese partner on the mainland. (Economic Daily)