#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 12:51 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Nov 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Following are news items and media
reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> CTBC to buy a Tokyo lender for $530 mln          
> CTBC to acquire Taiwan Life Insurance            
> Strong earthquake rattles Taiwan, no reports of casualties
    
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
