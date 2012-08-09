FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Aug 9
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 9, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Aug 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Following are news items and media reports that
may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Quanta Computer July sales up 4 pct on year        
> UMC July sales rise 9 pct on year                  
> HP braces for huge loss after $8 bln EDS writedown 
> RIM shares rise on hopes of Samsung licensing deal 
> Amazon seeks leader for patent acquisitions        
> China firm seeks major stake in U.S. battery co    
> Reuters global markets roundup                     
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Taishin Financial plans to buy New York Life's Taiwan unit for
T$100 million, the lowest in Taiwan's insurance acquisition history. The two
companies will sign agreement on Friday after board discussion on Thursday.
(Economic Daily)

    -- Fubon Financial posted an earnings per share of T$1.99 in the
first seven months this year, the best among Taiwan's financial holdings.
(Commercial Times)
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1402.22      0.06%     0.870
 USD/JPY                          78.42        0.03%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6778          --    -0.001
 SPOT GOLD                        1613.01      0.11%     1.720
 US CRUDE                         93.33       -0.02%    -0.020
 DOW JONES                        13175.64     0.05%      7.04
 ASIA ADRS                        120.03      -0.24%     -0.29
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           -0.56
  UMC                                            +1.83
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      +3.25
  AU Optronics                                   +3.24
  Chunghwa Telecom                               +0.37
  Siliconware                                    +1.07
  Philadelpia semicon index                      +0.27
           
