Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Aug 10

TAIPEI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan concerned Hon Hai over-paying for Sharp stake > Compal July sales fall 3 pct on year > Nvidia rides Tegra wave, beats on rev outlook > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Apple's major supplier Hon Hai would not re-submit its application to the Ministry of Economic Affairs until September after the ministry returned its earlier application on concern the company would over-pay for its stake investments in Sharp. (Commercial Times) -- Taiwan and China signed an investment protection deal on Thursday, in the latest sign of closer trade ties across the Taiwan Strait. (Economic Daily, Commercial Times) -- Taiwan's central bank governor Perng Fai-nan said at a cabinet meeting that the government should help HTC as the smartphone maker's shipment decline was a major factor of Taiwan's export contraction. (Commercial Times)