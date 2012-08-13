Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Aug 13

TAIPEI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Hon Hai, Sharp say tie-up talks ongoing > TSMC says July sales up 37.3 pct on year > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Smartphone maker HTC would launch its new flagship phone HTC One X at end of September to fight off the rising competition from Apple and Samsung. (Economic Daily) -- Taiwan could sign a clearing pact for China's yuan currency with China in two weeks at the earliest. (Commercial Times) -- Taiwan government is aiming to have mainland Chinese companies of flat panel, car and other industries to invest in their Taiwanese peers after it signed an investment protection deal with China last week. (Commercial Times) -- TSMC, the world's No. 1 contract chipmaker, has recruited over 400 people to expand its focus into high-end chip packing and testing markets. (Economic Daily) For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)