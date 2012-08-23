FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Aug 23
#Consumer Electronics
August 23, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Aug 23

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Apple, Foxconn improve China plants; more to do   
> Taiwan July jobless rate unchanged from June      
> Dell's weak outlook draws price target cuts       
> HP posts mega-loss after EDS writedown            
> LG says started production of new screen          
> ZTE logs biggest quarterly profit fall since 2006 
> China Telecom buys parent's 3G assets for $13 bln 
> Reuters global markets roundup                     
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Hon Hai Chairman Terry Guo will fly to Japan
next week, and is expected to announce a joint statement with
Sharp on its investment in the Japanese company.
(Economic Daily)
    
    -- UMC is expected to fall behind Global Foundries
this year to become the world's No.3 contract chip maker,
according to the latest survey by research company IC Insights.
Separately, UMC said it will halt all investments in solar cells
until there is a rebound in the industry. (Commercial Times,
Economic Daily)
    
    -- Investment projects that will be big consumers of power
will not be welcome by the economic affairs ministry from next
year. (Commercial Times)
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1413.49      0.02%     0.320
 USD/JPY                          78.55       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7002          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1654.16      0.53%     8.770
 US CRUDE                         97.37        0.11%     0.110
 DOW JONES                        13172.76    -0.23%    -30.82
 ASIA ADRS                        120.41      -0.01%     -0.01
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           -1.71
  UMC                                            -0.00
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      -1.60
  AU Optronics                                   +4.23
  Chunghwa Telecom                               -0.20
  Siliconware                                    -1.41
  Philadelpia semicon index                      -0.78
               
 (Taipei Bureau)

