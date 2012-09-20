FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Sept 20
#Consumer Electronics
September 20, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Sept 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> HTC unveils 2 Windows phones, multiple customers 
> Hon Hai to invest $500mln in new Brazil plant    
> Global growth worry dents Asia business sentiment 
> Adobe sees slower revenue                        
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Taiwan banks' domestic banking units will start yuan
business in November and the limit for them to invest no more
than 15 percent of their net asset value in China will be
removed by year-end. (Economic Daily)

    -- TSMC's capital spending for next year of $10
billion may surpass Samsung for the first time,
being among the top two in the industry, as the Korean firm's
chip unit may cut capital spending to $6.25 billion next year.
(Economic Daily)
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1461.05      0.12%     1.730
 USD/JPY                          78.43        0.09%     0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.77            --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1769.55      0.02%     0.360
 US CRUDE                         91.77       -0.23%    -0.210
 DOW JONES                        13577.96     0.10%     13.32
 ASIA ADRS                        123.65       0.63%      0.77
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           -0.33
  UMC                                            -0.94
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      +0.26
  AU Optronics                                   -0.26
  Chunghwa Telecom                               +0.64
  Siliconware                                    +0.70
  Philadelpia semicon index                      -0.56
           
 (Taipei Bureau)

