Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Nov 29
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
November 29, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Nov 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan to pay insurer Transglobe $3 bn in bailout 
> HK media mogul sells Next Media's Taiwan assets   
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Hon Hai Precision, a major supplier of Apple's
 products, is in talks with Chinese appliance makers
Haier and Skyworth Digital Holdings about making large
flat-panel TVs for them. (Commercial Times) 
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOT     
                                                                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1409.93      0.79%    10.990
 USD/JPY                          82.16        0.12%     0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6352          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1721.66      0.14%     2.350
 US CRUDE                         86.7         0.24%     0.210
 DOW JONES                        12985.11     0.83%    106.98
 ASIA ADRS                        121.56       0.21%      0.25
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                        
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           +0.42
  UMC                                            -1.03
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      -0.25
  AU Optronics                                   +3.54
  Chunghwa Telecom                               +0.09
  Siliconware                                    -0.19
  Philadelphia semicon index                      +1.09
 (Taipei Bureau; Editing by Richard Pullin)

