Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Dec 10
#Consumer Electronics
December 10, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Dec 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan Nov exports rise 0.9 y/y amid tepid demand 
> Apple to return more some Mac production to U.S.  
> Taiwan chipmaker UMC Nov sales up 12 pct on yr    
> Taiwan laptop maker Compal says Nov sales up 6 pct 
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Chimei Innolux set a target to reach 20 percent
market shares in all product lines, including TVs, notebooks and
tablets, at an internal company meeting. (Commercial Times)
    
    -- The production yield rate of AU Optronics' flat
screen AMOLED (active matrix organic light-emitting diodes) has
exceeded 50 percent and it start mass production in the first
quarter, aiming to become the world's No. 2 supplier after
Samsung. (Economic Daily)
    
 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1418.07      0.29%     4.130
 USD/JPY                          82.57        0.29%     0.240
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6233          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1703.06     -0.06%    -0.980
 US CRUDE                         86.12        0.22%     0.190
 DOW JONES                        13155.13     0.62%     81.09
 ASIA ADRS                        124.28       0.57%      0.71
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           -0.12
  UMC                                            -1.46
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      +0.72
  AU Optronics                                   +3.70
  Chunghwa Telecom                               -0.00
  Siliconware                                    -1.40
  Philadelpia semicon index                      +0.22
 
           
 (Taipei Bureau)

