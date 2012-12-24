FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Dec 24
December 24, 2012

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Dec 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan to issue T$275 bln in govt bonds in Q1     
> Google working on 'X Phone', "X" tablet           
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- First-year premium in insurance industry may dropped
30-40 percent next year to T$700-750 billion, the lowest since
2007, as assumed interest rates of policy reserve fall and
prices of U.S. dollar policy hike. (Commercial Times)
    
    -- Pegatron's revenue this year will reach T$700
billion, while the company targets to grow revenue to T$1
trillion next year to be Taiwan's No.2 contract maker,
surpassing Quanta. (Commercial Times)
    
    -- Japan's Sanyo and Sony may partner with
Yulon Motor and Simplo to co-develop lithium
battery for electric cars, with joint-investment amount at
around $12 billion. (Economic Daily)
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1430.15     -0.94%   -13.540
 USD/JPY                          84.4         0.23%     0.190
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7702          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1655.96     -0.01%    -0.130
 US CRUDE                         88.62       -0.05%    -0.040
 DOW JONES                        13190.84    -0.91%   -120.88
 ASIA ADRS                        130.47      -0.70%     -0.92
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           -0.88
  UMC                                            -1.00
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      -0.24
  AU Optronics                                   -6.03
  Chunghwa Telecom                               -0.06
  Siliconware                                    -0.38
  Philadelpia semicon index                      -1.00
 
           
 (Taipei Bureau)

