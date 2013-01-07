FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Jan 7
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
January 7, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Jan 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Following are news items and media
reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan Dec exports growth seen picking up         
> Taiwan Dec forex reserves at record high          
> Taiwanese LCD firms fined for alleged price-fixing 
> Samsung to widen smartphone gap with Apple this yr 
> Huawei expects profit jump after reporting drop   
> Handset makers scurry to join Year of the Phablet 
> Lenovo unleashes new Windows 8 touch devices        
> Google pact could affect other patent disputes    
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 

    -- Japan's NTT Data Corp will visit Taiwan to
increase purchases from Quanta, Wistron,
Inventec and Accton, and form an alliance on
building cloud computing. (Economic Daily)
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1466.47      0.49%     7.100
 USD/JPY                          88.11       -0.06%    -0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8955          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1657.95      0.09%     1.500
 US CRUDE                         92.94       -0.16%    -0.150
 DOW JONES                        13435.21     0.33%     43.85
 ASIA ADRS                        135.28       0.15%      0.20
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           -0.72
  UMC                                            -0.00
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      -1.94
  AU Optronics                                   -0.42
  Chunghwa Telecom                               +0.93
  Siliconware                                    +0.18
  Philadelpia semicon index                      +0.03
 
           
For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on      
For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on     
Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks:           
For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: 
Japan..........  S.Korea.....  S.E. Asia..... 
Hong Kong.....  China.......  Australia/NZ.. 
India.........  
    REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. 
Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... 
ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... 
Scrolling stocks news US...... 
Scrolling stocks news Europe.. 
Wall Street Week Ahead.............. 
Global Week Ahead.................. 
Real time FX commentary...........    
    DIARIES:    
U.S. earnings diary.............. 
Top global economic events....... 
All diaries.......................... 
    TOP NEWS:
Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... 
European companies.... Forex............. 
Global economy...... Technology, media. 
Financial services.... Political risk...... 
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com         
    LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World stocks......... Asian stocks.... 
Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. 
Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ 
World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. 
Currency rates....  Debt...  
LME price overview...... 
Taiwan dollar............ 
    TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Full directory................  
TAIEX...................  
TAIEX sub-indices...........  
Taiwan OTC index......  
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> 
SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:>
Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:>
FTSE TW50 index............. 

 (Taipei Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.