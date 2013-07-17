FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - July 17
#Consumer Electronics
July 17, 2013 / 1:01 AM / in 4 years

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - July 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 17 (Reuters) - Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Yahoo trims 2013 sales outlook                   
> NEC to exit smartphone business                  
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- The government said it was considering imposing luxury
tax also on buyers who already hold multiple properties, not
only sellers. (Economic Daily)
    
    -- UMC is said to build a 12-inch fab in Xiamen,
China, the first Taiwanese chip maker to set up facilities in
China after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Intel
.  (Digitimes)
     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1676.26     -0.37%    -6.240
 USD/JPY                          99.15        0.06%     0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.5355          --     0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1292.34      0.03%     0.350
 US CRUDE                         105.79      -0.20%    -0.210
 DOW JONES                        15451.85    -0.21%    -32.41
 ASIA ADRS                        141.26      -0.11%     -0.16
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           +0.16
  UMC                                            -5.11
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      -1.41
  AU Optronics                                   +1.94
  Chunghwa Telecom                               -0.47
  Siliconware                                    -1.37
  Philadelpia semicon index                      +0.35
 
           
 (Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)

