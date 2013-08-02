FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Aug 2
August 2, 2013

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Aug 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Following are news items and media
reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan July PMI falls to 48.6 vs 49.5 in June     
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Taiwan's government has urged Chunghwa Telecom 
and Orange to jointly bid for 3G licences in emerging
markets. (Commercial Times)
  
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOT
    
                                                                           
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1706.87      1.25%    21.140
 USD/JPY                          99.39       -0.14%    -0.140
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.7194          --     0.011
 SPOT GOLD                        1307.3      -0.04%    -0.540
 US CRUDE                         107.92       0.03%     0.030
 DOW JONES                        15628.02     0.83%    128.48
 ASIA ADRS                        141.48       2.01%      2.79
 -------------------------------------------------------------             
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
 
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           +1.59
  UMC                                            -0.45
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      +1.50
  AU Optronics                                   +3.30
  Chunghwa Telecom                               -0.28
  Siliconware                                    -1.40
  Philadelphia semicon index                      +1.85
          
 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
