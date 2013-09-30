Taiwan stocks -Factors to watch - Sept 30

TAIPEI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > USD/TWD to remain firm despite of month end flows > Beats Electronics reacquires stake held by HTC > China to offer tax breaks to solar power makers > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Mega Financial Holding halted merger negotiations with Concord Bank in Ningbo, China, earlier this month due to price differences. (Commercial Times) -- Samsung Electronics plans to enlarge its procurement from Taiwan's supply chain for its mobile gadgets. Target companies include casing makers Catcher and Castek, and plastic molding company Coxon. (Economic Daily) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1691.75 -0.41% -6.920 USD/JPY 97.85 -0.4% -0.390 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5972 -- -0.031 SPOT GOLD 1340.94 0.39% 5.230 US CRUDE 101.77 -1.07% -1.100 DOW JONES 15258.24 -0.46% -70.06 ASIA ADRS 147.79 -0.90% -1.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -1.44 UMC -0.97 Advanced Semi Engineering +0.21 AU Optronics -0.00 Chunghwa Telecom -0.60 Siliconware -1.02 Philadelpia semicon index -0.79 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)