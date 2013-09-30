FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks -Factors to watch - Sept 30
September 30, 2013

Taiwan stocks -Factors to watch - Sept 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> USD/TWD to remain firm despite of month end flows 
> Beats Electronics reacquires stake held by HTC   
> China to offer tax breaks to solar power makers  
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Mega Financial Holding halted merger
negotiations with Concord Bank in Ningbo, China, earlier this
month due to price differences. (Commercial Times)
    
    -- Samsung Electronics plans to enlarge its
procurement from Taiwan's supply chain for its mobile gadgets.
Target companies include casing makers Catcher and
Castek, and plastic molding company Coxon.
(Economic Daily)
    
 
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1691.75     -0.41%    -6.920
 USD/JPY                          97.85        -0.4%    -0.390
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.5972          --    -0.031
 SPOT GOLD                        1340.94      0.39%     5.230
 US CRUDE                         101.77      -1.07%    -1.100
 DOW JONES                        15258.24    -0.46%    -70.06
 ASIA ADRS                        147.79      -0.90%     -1.34
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    TAIWAN ADRS
  COMPANY                         RIC       PCT CHANGE
  TSMC                                           -1.44
  UMC                                            -0.97
  Advanced Semi Engineering                      +0.21
  AU Optronics                                   -0.00
  Chunghwa Telecom                               -0.60
  Siliconware                                    -1.02
  Philadelpia semicon index                      -0.79
 
           
 (Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

