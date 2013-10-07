FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Oct 7
October 7, 2013 / 12:55 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Oct 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Following are news items and media
reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> China's Xi says political solution for Taiwan can't wait
    Forever 
> Taiwan exports seen up for 5th mth in Sept     
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World stocks......... Asian stocks.... 
Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. 
Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ 
World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. 
Currency rates....  Debt...  
LME price overview...... 
Taiwan dollar............ 
    TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Full directory................  
TAIEX...................  
TAIEX sub-indices...........  
Taiwan OTC index......  
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures..... 
SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures.. 
Gretai OTC index futures....... 
FTSE TW50 index.............

