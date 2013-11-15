FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Nov 15
November 15, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Nov 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Quanta Computer Q3 profit falls, misses forecast 
> Applied Materials results exceed estimates       
> Spy scandal weighs on U.S. tech firms in China   
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Ruentex Industrial said net profit in the first
three quarters jumped 14 times from a year ago on revaluation of
its investment in China's Sun Art Retail Group Ltd due
to new accounting standard. (Economic Daily)
    
    -- Quanta Computer Inc lowered its tablet shipment
target for this year by 25 percent to 15 million units, but it
sees notebook PC shipments growing 5-10 percent next year.
Market rumour said Quanta is fighting for Apple's iWatch orders.
(Commercial Times, Economic Daily)

 (Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

