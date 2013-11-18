FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Nov 18
#Computer Hardware
November 18, 2013 / 12:55 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Nov 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and
market news that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan Oct export orders seen growing for 4th straight
month  
> Apple marketing executive says Samsung hurt iPhone, iPad
demand 
> Sony sells 1 mln PlayStation 4 units in first 24
hrs 
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Finance Ministry is studying to impose luxury tax on
those selling homes, which are purchased for personal use, for
two or more times in a year. (Economic Daily)
    
   -- Panel maker AU Optronics Corp chairman sought
aid from National Development Fund on its T$56.8 billion loans
due next year. Rival Innolux Corp also has T$45
billion loans due next year. (Economic Daily)

 (Compiled by Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Compiled by Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu
