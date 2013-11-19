FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Nov 19
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
November 19, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Nov 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and
market news that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> In China's smartphone boom, market share trumps
margins 
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Finance Minister said total exposure to panel industry of
the eight state-owned banks amounts to T$400 billion ($13.55
billion), and he suggested local panel makers to work with
Chinese peers to resolve the oversupply problem. (Economic
Daily)
    
    -- AU Optronics mulls a T$30 billion syndication
loan, led by Taiwan Bank, with an expected interest of over 2
percent. (Commercial Times)
    
    -- Touch panel maker TPK Holding Co Ltd is said to
tie-up with South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd to
manufacture panels expected to be used in the next-generation
iPad. (Economic Daily)
($1 = 29.5230 Taiwan dollars)

 (Compiled by Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.