Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Nov 20

TAIPEI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > FSC asks banks to explain low loan pricing > China central bank vows faster FX reform > Samsung Elec says Gear smartwatch shipments hit 800,000 in 2 months > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Largan Precision sued Samsung Electronics in a California court that the South Korean company's Galaxy Note 2 camera infringed six of its patents. -- Hewlett-Packard said its procurement budget in Taiwan next year reaches $22 billion as it sees notebook PC sector bottoming out. (Commercial Times)