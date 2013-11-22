FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks- Factors to watch - Nov 22
November 22, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks- Factors to watch - Nov 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and
media news that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
> Acer elects founder as new chairman             
 
> Intel CEO says contract making business to
expand 
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    -- Hon Hai Precision Industry and Japan's Sharp
Corp have pulled off smartphone and panel display
cooperation plans in China. Separately, the Taiwanese company
may consider New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or Virginia as its
headquarter in the U.S. east coast. (Economic Daily)

 (Compiled by Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

