FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks -Factors to watch - Nov 25
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks -Factors to watch - Nov 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Hon Hai to invest $40 million in US plant     
> Taiwan president sidesteps China's call for timely talks, eye
on trade 
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified the report and does not vouch for
its accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Hon Hai Precision, a major manufacturer of
Apple Inc products, is planning to hire 1,400 staff and
kick off operation of its 4G network in 2015 after winning 4G
licences recently. (Commercial Times)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.