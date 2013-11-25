Taiwan stocks -Factors to watch - Nov 25

TAIPEI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Hon Hai to invest $40 million in US plant > Taiwan president sidesteps China's call for timely talks, eye on trade > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified the report and does not vouch for its accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Hon Hai Precision, a major manufacturer of Apple Inc products, is planning to hire 1,400 staff and kick off operation of its 4G network in 2015 after winning 4G licences recently. (Commercial Times)