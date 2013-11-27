FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Nov 27
November 27, 2013 / 12:48 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Nov 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Reuters will discontinue its
Taiwan stocks Factors to Watch from December 2. We will continue
to report important events that are likely to move the market
and will publish the IFR Markets ForexWatch Asia Regional Daily
Briefing each morning, which provides a comprehensive overview
of events affecting Asian financial markets.

If there are any questions please contact:
faith.hung@thomsonreuters.com

    Following are news items and media reports that may affect
the Taiwan stock market. 
    
REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan gets U.S. sanctions waiver for Iran crude imports
-sources {ID:nL4N0JA1N5]
> Asia stocks rise for 3rd day, oil prices stabilise after Iran
deal 
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Chairman of struggling PC vendor Acer said that
the company will not follow rival Dell to delist its stocks.
(Commercial Times, Economic Daily)
    
    --  About T$30 billion ($1 billion) of Taiwan government
funds are expected to be invested in local stocks this week.
(Economic Daily)

 (Compiled by Taipei Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
