Taiwan stocks flat; Quanta Computer falls on Feb sales
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
#Computer Hardware
March 12, 2013 / 1:16 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan stocks flat; Quanta Computer falls on Feb sales

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks opened flat on
Tuesday as investors took a pause after the market hit a near
one-month closing high in the previous session, with Quanta
Computer trading lower after it posted a 25 percent slide in
February sales. 
    The main TAIEX index opened at 8,039.00, while
Quanta Computer Inc, the world's top contract laptop
PC maker, shed 1.2 percent. 
    The market ended at an almost one-year closing high on
Monday.
    The Taiwan dollar inched lower to stand at T$29.749
to the U.S. dollar. 
   
 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)

