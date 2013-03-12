Taiwan stocks flat; Quanta Computer falls on Feb sales

TAIPEI, March 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks opened flat on Tuesday as investors took a pause after the market hit a near one-month closing high in the previous session, with Quanta Computer trading lower after it posted a 25 percent slide in February sales. The main TAIEX index opened at 8,039.00, while Quanta Computer Inc, the world's top contract laptop PC maker, shed 1.2 percent. The market ended at an almost one-year closing high on Monday. The Taiwan dollar inched lower to stand at T$29.749 to the U.S. dollar. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)