Taiwan stocks flat; Apple plays gain; HTC down
September 9, 2013 / 2:06 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks flat; Apple plays gain; HTC down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were flat on
Monday, underperforming regional peers, after President Ma
Ying-jeou lashed a parliament leader over alleged lobbying. 
    The main TAIEX index erased early gains and were
flat at 8,165.84 at 0149 GMT, with biotech and medcare counters
 the biggest laggards, down 2 percent.
    Apple plays gained ahead of new iPhones launch on
Sept 10. Major assembler Hon Hai Precision Indusy 
advanced 2.8 percent, while camera module maker Largan Precision
 climbed 2 percent.
    HTC Corp continued to be pressured, off 5.3
percent, after three HTC design executives were arrested on
suspicion of leaking trade secrets on Aug. 30. Its shares have
shed 21 percent since.
    Asian shares were up after mildly upbeat Chinese trade data
underscored signs of stability in the world's second-biggest
economy.
    The Taiwan dollar strengthened T$0.155 to stand at
T$29.745 to the U.S. dollar. 
   
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

