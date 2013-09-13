FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall; techs, car makers down
September 13, 2013 / 2:20 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall; techs, car makers down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.3 percent,
weighed down by tech exporters, as investors continued to stay
cautious amid concern of political instability after the
legislative speaker was forced out of Taiwan's ruling party. 
    At 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index had slipped to
8,201.03, after gaining 0.2 percent in the prior session.  
    Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou forced out speaker Wang
Jin-pyun, widely seen as the government's second most powerful
figure, over accusations of illegal lobbying on Wednesday. 
 
     Smartphone maker HTC fell 2 percent and TPK
Holding, which makes touch panels for Apple 
and other U.S. buyers, declined 3 percent.
    The electronics subindex was off 0.3 percent.  
    Car makers, the biggest winner on Thursday, gave up
their gains to trade 0.7 percent lower.
    The Taiwan dollar rose T$0.071 to stand at T$29.712
to the U.S. dollar. 
   
 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)

