Taiwan stocks soft as investors cautious ahead of Fed, holidays

TAIPEI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks inched down on Wednesday, joining some of their Asian peers, as investors stayed cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and a four-day holiday. Asian markets held their breath, counting on the Federal Reserve to launch only a modest scaling back of stimulus later in the day, with all assets vulnerable to any hint of hawkishness from the world's most powerful central bank. The main TAIEX index fell 0.16 percent, or 13.47 points to 8,236.31, after opening flat, with rubber and plastics being the biggest losers, down 0.6 percent. Taiwan's financial markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Moon Festival and will reopen on Monday. Tech shares were off 0.2 percent, with heavyweight TSMC slipping 1 percent. The financial sub-index eased 0.1 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.104 to stand at T$29.656 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)