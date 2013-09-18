FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks soft as investors cautious ahead of Fed, holidays
September 18, 2013

Taiwan stocks soft as investors cautious ahead of Fed, holidays

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks inched down on
Wednesday, joining some of their Asian peers, as investors
stayed cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and a
four-day holiday.
    Asian markets held their breath, counting on the Federal
Reserve to launch only a modest scaling back of stimulus later
in the day, with all assets vulnerable to any hint of
hawkishness from the world's most powerful central bank.
 
    The main TAIEX index fell 0.16 percent, or 13.47
points to 8,236.31, after opening flat, with rubber and
plastics being the biggest losers, down 0.6 percent.
    Taiwan's financial markets will be closed on Thursday and
Friday for the Moon Festival and will reopen on Monday.
    Tech shares were off 0.2 percent, with heavyweight
TSMC slipping 1 percent.
    The financial sub-index eased 0.1 percent.    
    The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.104 to stand at
T$29.656 to the U.S. dollar. 
   
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

