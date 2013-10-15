FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks rise; heavyweights up
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
October 15, 2013 / 2:17 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; heavyweights up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.8 percent on
Tuesday, paced by gains in heavyweights such as TSMC 
on expectations of an imminent deal to reopen the U.S.
government and avoid a possible debt default.   
    At around one hour into trade, the main TAIEX index 
had climbed to 8,337.65, joining other regional bourses in gains
and recovering from a loss in the previous session. 
    TSMC, the world's top contact chip maker and the most
heavily weighted stock, jumped 1 percent, boosting electronics
shares by 0.9 percent.
    Banking stocks were up 0.2 percent. China's top
insurance regulator is set to meet its Taiwan counterpart for
the first time this week for discussions of topics including
opening markets to each other wider.     
    The Taiwan dollar rose by T$0.135 to stand at
T$29.360 to the U.S. dollar. 
   
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: 
Japan..........  S.Korea.....  S.E. Asia..... 
Hong Kong.....  China.......  Australia/NZ.. 
India.........  
    REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. 
Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... 
ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... 
Scrolling stocks news US...... 
Scrolling stocks news Europe.. 
Wall Street Week Ahead.............. 
Global Week Ahead.................. 
Real time FX commentary...........    
    DIARIES:    
U.S. earnings diary.............. 
Top global economic events....... 
All diaries.......................... 
    TOP NEWS:
Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... 
European companies.... Forex............. 
Global economy...... Technology, media. 
Financial services.... Political risk...... 
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com         
    LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World stocks......... Asian stocks.... 
Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. 
Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ 
World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. 
Currency rates....  Debt...  
LME price overview...... 
Taiwan dollar............ 
    TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Full directory................  
TAIEX...................  
TAIEX sub-indices...........  
Taiwan OTC index......  
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> 
SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:>
Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:>
FTSE TW50 index............. 

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.