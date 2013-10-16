Taiwan stocks edge lower; HTC down, Cathay Financial up

TAIPEI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged down 0.2 percent along with other regional bourses on Wednesday, weighed down by smartphone maker HTC as its latest flagship model failed to impress investors. HTC shed 2 percent, dragging down electronics shares by 0.2 percent. Its One Max model, launched in China on Tuesday, was not well received, according to local media reports. At 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.20 percent at 8,351.28, retreating from a 1.1 percent gain in the prior session. Cathay Financial, parent company of Taiwan's top insurer, rose 0.7 percent after the Commercial Times said its chairman and his family bought the company's shares for T$3.1 billion ($103 million) in September. Banking stocks inched down 0.1 percent. However, the market is expected to rebound on growing hopes that frantic talks in Washington to avert a U.S. debt default could lead to a deal just before the Oct. 17 deadline to lift the borrowing limit, said Rex Chen, chief investment officer of BNP Paribas' fund joint venture in Taipei The Taiwan dollar jumped T$0.06 to stand at T$29.385 to the U.S. dollar. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)