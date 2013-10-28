FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 28, 2013 / 2:58 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; textile, tech jump

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.7 percent on
Monday, joining some regional bourses in gains as investors
bought into land asset plays on hopes a rising local currency
will boost their asset values.  
    At about two hours into trade, the main TAIEX index 
had jumped to 8,405.05, hovering at more than two-year closing
high levels hit earlier this month. 
    Among the biggest winners, Taiwan Tea Corp rose
2.3 percent and Tainan Spinning shot up 4 percent.
Both of them have massive land assets.
    The Taiwan dollar edged up by 0.19 percent to stand
at T$29.399 to the U.S. dollar. 
    The electronics and financial sub-indexes 
were up 1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.  
    However, touch panel maker TPK Holding shed 2.7
percent. The fourth-quarter outlooks of TPK and other local
panel makers are expected to be bearish due to a massive fall in
product prices in the third quarter, a local newspaper reported.
    
     
 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)

