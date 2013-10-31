FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks retreat on poor GDP data; UMC, AU, Hon Hai down
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
October 31, 2013 / 2:36 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks retreat on poor GDP data; UMC, AU, Hon Hai down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.3 percent on
Thursday as market sentiment was hit after the island's
export-driven economy posted lower-than-expected growth in the
third quarter. 
    Tech exporters including UMC and AU Optronics
 led the decline, falling 3 percent and 1.1 percent
respectively. The world's No.3 contract chipmaker and the
world's No.4 flat panel maker warned of a slowing fourth
quarter.  
    At about one an half and hours into trade, the main TAIEX
index had slipped to 8,443.38 points, retreating from a
more-than-26 month closing high on Wednesday.
    Shares in Hon Hai Precision, the world's largest
electronics assembler, were down 0.3 percent. Hon Hai was among
the six companies that won fourth-generation mobile spectrum
licenses..
     The Taiwan dollar was up 0.261 percent to stand at
T$29.398 to the U.S. dollar.
   
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: 
Japan..........  S.Korea.....  S.E. Asia..... 
Hong Kong.....  China.......  Australia/NZ.. 
India.........  
    REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. 
Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... 
ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... 
Scrolling stocks news US...... 
Scrolling stocks news Europe.. 
Wall Street Week Ahead.............. 
Global Week Ahead.................. 
Real time FX commentary...........    
    DIARIES:    
U.S. earnings diary.............. 
Top global economic events....... 
All diaries.......................... 
    TOP NEWS:
Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... 
European companies.... Forex............. 
Global economy...... Technology, media. 
Financial services.... Political risk...... 
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com         
    LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World stocks......... Asian stocks.... 
Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. 
Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ 
World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. 
Currency rates....  Debt...  
LME price overview...... 
Taiwan dollar............ 
    TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Full directory................  
TAIEX...................  
TAIEX sub-indices...........  
Taiwan OTC index......  
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> 
SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:>
Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:>
FTSE TW50 index............. 

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.