Taiwan stocks rise; tech heavyweights, banks up
December 9, 2013 / 2:36 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; tech heavyweights, banks up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 1.1 percent
early on Monday as investor sentiment was encouraged by a Wall
Street rally on Friday, paced by gains in tech heavyweights such
as TSMC.
    At around 0220 GMT, the main TAIEX index had jumped
to 8,457.88, largely in line with most regional bourses.
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's
top contract chip maker, advanced 1.5 percent, tracking a 1.26
percent rise of its ADR on Friday.
    Hon Hai Precision, a major iPhone 5 maker for
Apple, climbed 1.2 percent.
     Banks was up 1 percent, with Taiwan's No. 1 credit
card issuer CTBC Financial 1 percent higher.
    The Taiwan dollar rose 0.361 percent to stand at 
T$29.558 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

