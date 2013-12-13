FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks nearly flat; Apple supplier Pegatron up
December 13, 2013 / 2:16 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks nearly flat; Apple supplier Pegatron up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were nearly flat on
Friday morning, with Apple Inc supplier Pegatron Corp
 slightly higher after Apple said the death of a
15-year-old worker was not caused by working conditions at a
Pegatron factory.
    At 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index had inched up 0.07
percent or 5.86 points to 8,367.19, after ending flat in the
previous session.     
    Pegatron rose 0.6 percent, while electronics shares 
edged down 0.05 percent. 
    Financial gained 0.1 percent and textile shares
 slipped 0.1 percent.  
    The Taiwan dollar rose 0.148 percent to stand at
T$29.616 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)

