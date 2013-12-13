Taiwan stocks nearly flat; Apple supplier Pegatron up

TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were nearly flat on Friday morning, with Apple Inc supplier Pegatron Corp slightly higher after Apple said the death of a 15-year-old worker was not caused by working conditions at a Pegatron factory. At 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index had inched up 0.07 percent or 5.86 points to 8,367.19, after ending flat in the previous session. Pegatron rose 0.6 percent, while electronics shares edged down 0.05 percent. Financial gained 0.1 percent and textile shares slipped 0.1 percent. The Taiwan dollar rose 0.148 percent to stand at T$29.616 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)