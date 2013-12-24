FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Taiwan stocks flat; Acer jumps on new CEO
December 24, 2013 / 2:15 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Taiwan stocks flat; Acer jumps on new CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous session's gain to 0.57 pct from 0.18 pct in
second paragraph)
    TAIPEI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks traded flat on
Tuesday morning, with computer maker Acer Inc surging
after the company announced a new Chief Executive amid corporate
restructuring.
    As of 0201 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.08
percent, or 6.77 points to 8463.23, extending the previous
session's 0.57 percent gain but trailing other regional and
global bourses after markets in the United States hit new highs
on renewed economic optimism.
    Ailing PC vendor Acer on Monday jumped after it said it was
hiring a former executive from Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world's largest contract
chipmaker, to serve as its new CEO. 
    Investors cheered the news, sending the stock up 4.41
percent, eclipsing the overall computers and peripheral
equipment index, which notched a 0.52 percent gain.
    Electronics slipped 0.01 percent, while
semiconductors also fell 0.66 percent.
    Banking shares gained 0.2 percent, with Fubon
Financial Holding edging up 0.1 percent, after saying
its plan to acquire a majority stake in China's First Sino Bank
has won approval from the Chinese regulator, making it the first
banking merger across the Taiwan Strait. 
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.02 to stand at T$29.99
to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
