Taiwan stocks inch up ahead of cbank meeting; glass makers jump
December 26, 2013 / 2:36 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks inch up ahead of cbank meeting; glass makers jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged up 0.2
percent in cautious trading on Thursday, extending the previous
session's gain as investors awaited the central bank's rate
decision later Thursday.
    As of 0215 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 15.88
points to 8483.64. On Wednesday, the market closed up 0.2
percent at a nearly 29-month closing high. 
    Among major winners, glasses and ceramics index 
showed the strongest performance, rising 2 percent. Automobiles
 were also up 0.8 percent, though construction 
was down 0.09 percent after the previous day's 0.78 percent
fall.
    Taiwan's central bank will meet to set its policy interest
rate after market close. Market watchers expect it will leave
rates unchanged for the 10th quarter in a row. 
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.042 to stand at
T$30.005 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anand Basu)

