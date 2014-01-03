Taiwan stocks fall on weak tech sector; USI, Ho Tung Chemical rise

TAIPEI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were down 0.6 percent at midday Friday, largely tracking other regional and global bourses, with tech counters falling following a slide in shares of Apple Inc.

As of 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index had shed 54.69 points to 8557.85, after closing flat on Thursday.

Electronics and semiconductors dropped 0.79 and 1.33 percent, respectively. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock of consumer electronics powerhouse Apple Inc . Taiwan is a major supplier and manufacturer of Apple products.

The construction sector was down 0.8 percent and banks and insurance companies also dropped 0.83 percent. Taiwan’s Finance Minister Chang Sheng-ford said Thursday he believes Taiwan’s housing market is overinflated.

But USI Corp and Ho Tung Chemical Corp rose 4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. They were among a group of local companies seeking approval from the Investment Commission for a joint venture with China’s Sinopec Group to build a petrochemical complex on the mainland, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.004 to stand at T$29.975 to the U.S. dollar.