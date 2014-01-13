FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise; autos, Eva Air jump
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 13, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; autos, Eva Air jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.75 percent
on Monday morning, with automobile makers among the biggest
winners as strong early year orders exceeded expectations for
the sector.
    As of 0207 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 64.18
points to 8593.53, beating other regional and global bourses and
extending the previous session's 0.74 percent gain.
    Autos jumped 1.1 percent. Local media on Monday
reported upward revisions to full-year sector growth on
better-than-expected sales in the first few weeks of the year.
    Electronics and banks and insurance shares 
also climbed 0.81 and 0.59 percent, respectively.    
    TSMC firmed 1 percent, while Hon Hai Precision
Industry gained 0.6 percent, after reporting December
sales that rose 34 percent and 19 percent respectively.
 
    Acer Inc, however, lost more than 1 percent. It
said on Friday its sales dropped 22 percent in December.
 
    Local carrier Eva Airways Corp rose 0.3 percent on
record sales in 2013.
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.243 to stand at
T$29.969 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
