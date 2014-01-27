FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall; TSMC, Hon Hai down
January 27, 2014 / 2:40 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall; TSMC, Hon Hai down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks dropped 1.5 percent
on Monday as tech and financial heavyweights tracked other
regional bourses in declines.
    The main TAIEX index fell to 8,465.42 as of 0222 GMT
on the last trading day before the market closes for the Chinese
new year holidays.
    Electronics and financial subindexes were
both off 1.6 percent, with the world's top contract chip maker
TSMC slumping 3 percent.
    Hon Hai Precision inched 0.5 percent lower.
Chairman Terry Gou of its parent Foxconn Technology Group sees
group revenue surging to T$10 trillion ($333 billion) over the
next decade.
    Foxconn is the major supplier of Apple Inc's iPhone
5 and iPads.      
    The Taiwan dollar was up 0.385 percent to stand at
T$30.310 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
