Taiwan stocks rebound; textile, techs up

TAIPEI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rebounded 0.5 percent along with most regional bourses on Thursday, but some analysts cautioned further selloff in global markets may be ahead as foreign investors continue to dump risky assets. As of 0145 GMT, the main TAIEX index had climbed 43.17 points to 8,307.65, in a rebound from its lowest close in more than two months on Wednesday. Among the biggest winners, electronics stocks added 0.7 percent and textile makers surged 2 percent. "Global markets still look unstable after the massive selloff in the past few days," said Ryan Shen, a fund manager of Capital Investment Trust in Taipei. "Blue chips probably have further downside to go." Foreign investors sold a net T$44.388 billion ($1.47 billion) worth of Taiwan stocks on Wednesday, marking their fourth-biggest such selling. The Taiwan dollar rose 0.51 percent to stand at T$30.264 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)