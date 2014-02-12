Taiwan stocks rise; Apple, Tesla suppliers jump

TAIPEI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.5 percent along with Wall Street on Wednesday, paced by gains in suppliers of Apple Inc and Tesla Motors. At around half an hour into trade, the main TAIEX index had climbed to 8,472.58 points, extending a 0.5 percent rise in the prior session. Techs and financials, the two most heavily-weighted sub indexes, advanced 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Apple's suppliers were higher, with Largan Precision and Hon Hai Precision Industry both up about 1 percent. Suppliers of the U.S. electric car maker also gained ground, with BizLink Holding and Chroma ATE rising about 2 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up 0.26 percent to stand at T$30.327 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)