Taiwan stocks rise; Apple, Tesla suppliers jump
#Consumer Electronics
February 12, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; Apple, Tesla suppliers jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.5 percent
along with Wall Street on Wednesday, paced by gains in suppliers
of Apple Inc and Tesla Motors.
    At around half an hour into trade, the main TAIEX index
 had climbed to 8,472.58 points, extending a 0.5 percent
rise in the prior session.
    Techs and financials, the two most
heavily-weighted sub indexes, advanced 0.7 percent and 0.6
percent, respectively.
    Apple's suppliers were higher, with Largan Precision
 and Hon Hai Precision Industry both up about
1 percent. 
    Suppliers of the U.S. electric car maker also gained ground,
with BizLink Holding and Chroma ATE rising
about 2 percent.  
    The Taiwan dollar was up 0.26 percent to stand at
T$30.327 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

