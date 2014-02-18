FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks little changed; chip makers weigh on Vanguard report
#Semiconductors
February 18, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks little changed; chip makers weigh on Vanguard report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were flat in
mid-morning trading on Tuesday, but semiconductors eased
0.3 percent after chip maker Vanguard International
Semiconductor reported that its second- and third-quarter
earnings might only register low single-digit growth.
    As of 0211 GMT, the main TAIEX index stood at
8522.42 points, little changed from the prior session and 
largely in line with other regional bourses. 
    Vanguard, a major chip maker, dropped 2.5
percent. The company told investors it will only see modest
increases in shipment and gross margin in the coming quarters,
local media reported on Tuesday.
    TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker,
fell 1 percent. 
    Computers and peripheral equipment, however, gained
0.5 percent, while glass and ceramics saw a 0.7 percent
gain.
    Banks edged up 0.2 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.006 to stand at
T$30.279 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
