Taiwan stocks rise on gains in tech shares
February 19, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise on gains in tech shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.14 percent
on Wednesday morning, as gains in tech shares kept the Taiwanese
market largely trending higher than its regional peers.
    As of 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 12.19
points at 8568.75. The market closed up 0.43 points in the
previous session.
    Reports that tech giant Apple is looking into
investments in the automobile and medical sectors gave the U.S.
Nasdaq index a 0.68 percent bump in its last trading session.
 
    The Taiwan electronics subindex also gained today,
rising 0.12 percent.
    Optoelectrics, another major tech subindex, rose
0.54 percent.
    Among main gainers, hardware assembler Inventec Corp
 saw a 2.79 percent gain, while smartphone camera maker
Largan Precision Co Ltd rose 1.72 percent.
    Semiconductors, however, notched a 0.2 decline,
pulled down by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
, which fell 0.46 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.032 to stand at
T$30.307 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
