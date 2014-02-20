FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall, TPK down; small caps rise
February 20, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall, TPK down; small caps rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.3 percent on
Thursday, weighed by panel maker TPK Holding on
reports that the company posted its first quarterly loss since
its went public.
    As of 0145 GMT, the main TAIEX index had slipped to
8,550.79, tracking losses in most regional bourses and giving up
the 0.2 percent gain in the prior session.
    TPK dropped as much as 2.2 percent, dragging down
electronics shares by 0.4 percent. Financial stocks
 also shed 0.4 percent.
    One bright spot, though, was small-cap stocks, whose
earnings are growing faster than blue-chips in part because they
benefit from a recovery of the U.S. economy, said Ryan Shen, a
fund manager of Capital Investment Trust.
    Depo Auto Parts, which relies on the United States
as its major market, jumped 1.6 percent. Cub Elecparts 
shot up 4.8 percent.             
    The Taiwan dollar was up 0.059 percent to stand at
T$30.314 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
