Taiwan stocks fall, TPK down; small caps rise

TAIPEI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.3 percent on Thursday, weighed by panel maker TPK Holding on reports that the company posted its first quarterly loss since its went public. As of 0145 GMT, the main TAIEX index had slipped to 8,550.79, tracking losses in most regional bourses and giving up the 0.2 percent gain in the prior session. TPK dropped as much as 2.2 percent, dragging down electronics shares by 0.4 percent. Financial stocks also shed 0.4 percent. One bright spot, though, was small-cap stocks, whose earnings are growing faster than blue-chips in part because they benefit from a recovery of the U.S. economy, said Ryan Shen, a fund manager of Capital Investment Trust. Depo Auto Parts, which relies on the United States as its major market, jumped 1.6 percent. Cub Elecparts shot up 4.8 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up 0.059 percent to stand at T$30.314 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)