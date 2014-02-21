FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks rise; suppliers of Tesla Motors, Apple up
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 21, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; suppliers of Tesla Motors, Apple up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.8 percent on
Friday as market sentiment was buoyed by rallies on Wall Street
and regional bourses, with suppliers of Tesla Motors 
rising after the U.S. electric car maker posed
better-than-expected quarterly results 
    Cub Elecparts and BizLink Holding, which
make components for Tesla, were both up more than 2 percent.
Tesla shares ended up 8.4 percent after hitting an intraday
record on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
    Largan Precision, a camera phone lenses supplier
of Apple Inc, surged more than 6 percent.
    The main TAIEX index advanced to 8,595.97 as of 0205
GMT as electronics and financial shares were
both 0.8 percent higher.
    The Taiwan dollar climbed 0.257 percent to stand at
T$30.303 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.